Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 210,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $185.26. 20,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,728,703.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,641 shares of company stock worth $58,787,961. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

