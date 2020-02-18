Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 156,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $200,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159.

KRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.71. 16,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,050. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

