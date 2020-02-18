Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.31. 9,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.97.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

