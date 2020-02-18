Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 1,430,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,979. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

