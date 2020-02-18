Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 71,440 Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Apergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Apergy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 930,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 379,965 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the third quarter worth about $14,364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 387,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apergy stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

