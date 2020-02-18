Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,740.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $45,740.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

