Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $156.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.81. 5,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,428. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.07. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.