Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in General Motors by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 106,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 7,304,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

