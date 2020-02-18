Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 3,497,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

