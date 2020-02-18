Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $69,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,158,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,313,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

