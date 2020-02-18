Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 373,505 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 300,323 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,010,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,502. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

