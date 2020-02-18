Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 275,371 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco by 14.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

