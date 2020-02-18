Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,847 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 24,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,362. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

