Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. 10,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,055. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

