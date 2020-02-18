Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in News by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 5,327.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 98,254.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 10.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,591. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. News Corp has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.