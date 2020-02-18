MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.38

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and traded as high as $19.51. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 21,475 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

