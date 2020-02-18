Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $458,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.69. 58,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.45 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

