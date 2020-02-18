Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $1,831,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 6,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 704,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,401. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

