Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $109.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $97.25. 175,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,559. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $132.59.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,172,000 after buying an additional 470,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after buying an additional 181,147 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after buying an additional 331,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,693,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

