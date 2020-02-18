M&G (LON:MNG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276.60 ($3.64).

LON MNG opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.24) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.63. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

