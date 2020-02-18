MetaMorph (METM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,901.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC and IDEX. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $90,783.00 and $37,901.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00492819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.95 or 0.06298845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00066135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028013 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010146 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC, BitMart, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

