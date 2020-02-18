MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 834,700 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $33,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 106.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Vertical Group started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,030,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.42. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

