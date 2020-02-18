MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 914,628 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914,628 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,641,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 849,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,505,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

