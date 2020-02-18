MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $29,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

