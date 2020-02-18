MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 825,031 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 158.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,031 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 982,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

