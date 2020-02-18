MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $37.08 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 673,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

