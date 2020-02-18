MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1,339.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,409 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for 1.0% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $69,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

DTE traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. 1,247,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

