MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $51.19 Million Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,235 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $51,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

American International Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. 9,027,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,116. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

