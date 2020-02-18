MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 665,888 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,888 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $89,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $253,542,000 after purchasing an additional 803,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. 7,185,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

