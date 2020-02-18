MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 832,638 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16,951.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,638 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Dell were worth $43,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dell by 112,348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $27,402,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

DELL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

