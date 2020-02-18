Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $551.93

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $551.93 and traded as low as $540.00. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $542.00, with a volume of 130,854 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 550.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 504.78. The stock has a market cap of $611.80 million and a PE ratio of -21.59.

Get Merchants Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.08%.

In other news, insider Colin Clark acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £25,622 ($33,704.29).

About Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.