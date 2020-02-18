Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 37.8% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $661,225.00 and $4,214.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.01170982 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004889 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

