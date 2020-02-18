Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Lifted to “Positive” at SP Angel

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by analysts at SP Angel from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.76.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 650.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 270,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,151,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.