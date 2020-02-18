Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. Medtronic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.65 EPS.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.71.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

