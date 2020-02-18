Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Shares of MDT opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

