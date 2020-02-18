Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 137,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

