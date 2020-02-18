MediBloc [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Upbit and Coinrail. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00480795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.15 or 0.06350878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00069619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028493 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005252 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kryptono, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cashierest, Upbit, CPDAX, Coinrail, Coinsuper and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

