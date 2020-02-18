McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,596. McKesson has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

