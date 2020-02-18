McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.80.
A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MCK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,596. McKesson has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
