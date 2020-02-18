Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 82,588 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,588 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 9.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $108,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $99,524,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,242,000 after purchasing an additional 619,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 280,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $11,084,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

EXPD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.44. 107,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

