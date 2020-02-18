Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises 0.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TBT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. 165,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

