Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Giverny Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 4.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $44,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Markel by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,003.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,323.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,325.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,206.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,159.84.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

