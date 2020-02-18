MARK.SPACE One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, COSS, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $602,133.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace . The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liquid, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

