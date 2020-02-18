Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

MPC stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. 235,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,234. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

