Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

