Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $16.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.71. 1,885,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,944.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,821.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

