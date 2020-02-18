Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.98

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$90.98 and last traded at C$90.39, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$72.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$81.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$81.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47. The firm has a market cap of $832.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

