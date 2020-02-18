Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MX opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,121,646.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.