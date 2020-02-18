Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 638 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eaton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 240,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,340. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.