Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 339.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 0.7% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Nike stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. 419,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,192. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

