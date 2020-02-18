Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up approximately 0.6% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,884. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.